With heavy hearts and many fond memories, we announce the unexpected passing of Pamela Bujold on July 6, 2023. Pam was a beacon of love, kindness, and wisdom, whose impact on our lives will forever be cherished. Pamela Florence Louise Bujold, born August 26, 1956, was the only child to Alfred “Fritz” and Ethel Bujold. Pam was married to her best friend, Murnie Allen, whom together spent time doing all the things that Pam loved. They enjoyed serving coffee at home and at the meat shop, attending and selling 50/50 tickets at the Lakers games, and cutting grass for hours on end. She radiated warmth and compassion, bringing joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her loving spirit touched the hearts of everyone she met, and her unwavering love for her family was the foundation of her being.

Pam was blessed by so many people who loved her, but no one meant as much to her as her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, Joseph Carlson and his children Jade (Lucas), Connor (Aynsley), Jordan (Carmen) and Maggie; Bobbi- Jo (Dean) Morken and their children Blake, Courtney, and Eric; Jason (Krissy) Carlson and their children Megan, Chelsea (Tyler) and Molly; Jamie Carlson his children Mackenzie and Jace; Julia Carlson (Kerri) and her children Danica and Maliyah; stepson Logan (Miranda) Allen and their children Cohen and Harper; great-grandchildren Lyla and Violet Carlson.

Pam had such a connection within the community and was always the first to offer a hand. Her heart was so full of love thanks to some of her closest friends; Bob and Trudy Badiuk, Donna and Brad Hyatt, Wayne Salchert, Diane Bonot, Muff Allen, Auntie Freeda, and Steve Galusha, whom she enjoyed her daily coffee with. She treated all her friends as family and cared for everyone with open arms.

To know Pam, was to love her – she had such a zest for life. Her love for the Lakers, making sure that all special events in and around the community had the very best bartenders, running the garage sale in support of the Guthrie United Church, which always held a special place in her heart. If we are being honest, there really isn’t a job that Pam hasn’t done in Devlin. She ensured the garbage dump ran smoothly for a short time, that everyone got their meat just the way they liked it from Greensides Meats and more recently assisted in running Sunday Church services at the Guthrie and Emo United Church.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Guthrie United Church for family, close friends and the church congregation. The service will also be broadcasted in the Devlin Community Hall for everyone to join; Luncheon to follow immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fort Frances Lakers Association, Tamarack House or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” – Isaiah 41:10

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.