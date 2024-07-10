Peacefully on July 5, 2024, our beloved mom and nanny Olive Marie (Carpenter) Gouliquer began her journey home, with her family by her side, at the age of 93. Mom was born to the late Cecile (Grouette) and Paul Carpenter in Vassar, Manitoba, on April 8, 1931. Mom was an identical twin of a family of 12 children when she arrived in Pinewood/Arbor Vitae from Vassar with her family at a very young age. She knew here would definitely be where she would settle her roots to call home.

Mom’s love of family, gardening, cooking and sewing was so evident to all who knew her. Aside from working at places such as the Pinewood Hotel, Arctic Cat plant, planting trees, brushing, and some of the island camps, being a farmer’s wife and mother/grandmother/great-grandmother was her calling. She raised five children and loved having the grandchildren spend their summers at the farm.

Summer would never be complete without heading to the blueberry rock at least three times a month. As with any harvest she always found time to do canning and making preserves for winter months. Making bread, churning butter, and fresh garden veggies were a must for her, and be assured if you were a guest at her table, you never went without something to eat or a cup of coffee. Mom was a wonderful seamstress and sewed everything, from clothes for us to wear to school, her and Dad’s matching square dancing attire to curtains, and nothing couldn’t be patched on the old treadle singer machine. Definitely a woman of many talents and an amazing teacher and mentor to us all.

She attended the Sutherland School from about the age of 10 and worked with her siblings on the family farm, where many fun memories were made, which she so fondly shared. Being an identical twin, many tricks were played on her siblings and the fun never ended. On May 28, 1951, she was united in marriage to Andrew Lawrence “Bob” Gouliquer and raised their five children on the family farm on the hilltop in Arbor Vitae, still in operation today.

She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years Lawrence “Bob” on April 20, 2023; father Paul in 1975; mother Cecile in 1982; son-in-law Darrel McKay in 2023; and brothers Andrew Carpenter, Leo Carpenter; sisters Olivine (Duane) McMillian, Eugenie Marceau, Arbella (Hector) Hamel, Priscillia (Lorne) Baisley, Angela (Harold) Anderson, Aurise (Thane) Gerhard, Solange (Cal) Gill and Virginia (Grant) Hebert.

Mom leaves to treasure her incredible life her five children Vern (Rhonda) Gouliquer of Dryden, Valorie (Gary) Pelepetz of Rainy River, Larry (Jody) Gouliquer of Bergland, Rhonda Pollard (Terry) of Stratton, and Jody Gouliquer of Arbor Vitae.

She also is survived by her brother Maurice (Carol) Carpenter of Prince George, B.C.; and sister-in-law Kristine Carpenter of Emo.

“The highlight of my day was to see my grandchildren laugh and smile”

Also, to cherish their Nan are grandchildren Melanie (Kyle) Geroy, Paul Allan (Ashley), Larry (Lil) Gouliquer (Kelly), Maurice Gouliquer (Shawna), Andy Gouliquer (Jasmin), Mitchell Gouliquer (Jessie), Karlene Hartlin (Curtis), Ryan Pollard, and Jordan McKay; great-grandchildren Erika Sheppard (Brody), Tori Sheppard, Jaycee Sheppard, Jocelyn Allan, Janelle Allan, Jakeob Gouliquer, Owen Gouliquer, Cole Gouliquer, Cooper Gouliquer, Kaylie Gouliquer, Taya Hagarty, Oaklyn Gouliquer, Darius Gouliquer, Ellie Hartlin, and Ivy Hartlin; great-great-grandchildren Jordyn and Mason Strachan.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pinewood Catholic Church with fellowship and sharing of memories to follow.

Interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.