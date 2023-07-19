Mrs. Olive Burnett (nee Pochtar), age 95, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023. She was born and educated in Fort Frances, moved to Atikokan where she raised her family, and worked at The Bay. Olive moved to Thunder Bay in 1976 where she clerked for many years for Shoppers Drug Mart.

Olive is survived by her children Kathy Currier (Drews) and Jay Burnett; grandchildren Alaena Allen and Teresa Drews; and great-granddaughter Nikayla Allen. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Olive loved to dance, sing, read, garden, and travel. She was a great storyteller and celebrity impersonator.