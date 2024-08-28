It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Norman Lloyd Joseph Field the third, announce his passing to the spirit world with his family by his side on August 26, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Norman was born on January 1, 1947, in Montreal, Quebec.
Dad was a great guy who always had plenty of advice for anyone who asked. He was the bus driver for high school students for twenty-eight years and was seeing the second generation of children that were on the bus before his retirement in 2010. He loved his Toronto teams but believed if he watched their games he would jinx them so he didn’t watch, just checked the scores. Before dad moved to Seine River First Nation in 1969 he was a big city boy. He was a milk delivery driver, he also worked at Bristol Myers in Toronto then Sudbury Nickel Mining Company where he was a company steward for the union and also a grievance counsellor. He then worked in Hinton, Alberta, as an underground operator then got the position of truck driver and Union Representative. He then worked for the town of Hinton as a maintenance worker and Zamboni driver. He did whatever job he could to support his family.
Dad is survived by his daughters Naomi Field (Ed Morrison) and their children and grandchildren; Mariah Morrison (Ryan Allen) and their children Hendrix and Amelia Allen, Kaelin Morrison (Keira) and Kalena; April Field (Craig Robertson) and children Danielle Field (Adam), Monica (Dustin), Makayla and Kienan Robertson, Tania Boshkaykin and her children and grandchildren Samantha, Claudia, Mekare, Maharet, Merrick; Hermione Chiefson, Douglas, Adam, and Tanisha. He is also survived by his partner Cheryl Buckshot and their daughter Jenna Field (Tara) and children Lincoln and Freya. Her children Ann Strand, Stephanie Buckshot and her sons Wesley Leach and Joseph Armstrong, Ryan Buckshot, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren too numerous to name. He is also survived by the mother of his two oldest children Carol Field, Alex Campbell, and Christine Campbell- Ward. His adopted brother Ted Menson and family and Hilda Boy mother of Naomi and April Field. He is also survived by his cousins Katherine, Phillip and John Doyle
He was predeceased by his adopted parents Jim and Lillian Boshkaykin, Josephine Potson, daughter Melanie Buckshot. He was also predeceased by his grandparents Duncan and Margariet MacDonald, mother Lorraine MacDonald and father Norman Field II who was a merchant marine during the second world war; also his aunt Helen MacDonald and uncle Phillip Doyle.
Traditional wake will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. at the Seine River First Nation Gym with a traditional service on Friday August 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at Seine River First Nation Gym.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.