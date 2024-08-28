It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Norman Lloyd Joseph Field the third, announce his passing to the spirit world with his family by his side on August 26, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Norman was born on January 1, 1947, in Montreal, Quebec.

Dad was a great guy who always had plenty of advice for anyone who asked. He was the bus driver for high school students for twenty-eight years and was seeing the second generation of children that were on the bus before his retirement in 2010. He loved his Toronto teams but believed if he watched their games he would jinx them so he didn’t watch, just checked the scores. Before dad moved to Seine River First Nation in 1969 he was a big city boy. He was a milk delivery driver, he also worked at Bristol Myers in Toronto then Sudbury Nickel Mining Company where he was a company steward for the union and also a grievance counsellor. He then worked in Hinton, Alberta, as an underground operator then got the position of truck driver and Union Representative. He then worked for the town of Hinton as a maintenance worker and Zamboni driver. He did whatever job he could to support his family.