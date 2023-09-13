We are sad to announce the passing of our mom, Norma Lorraine Erickson, nee Dungey, with family by her side at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, on August 30, 2023. Born on March 10, 1932, in Emo, Ontario, to a farming family, Mom carried the love of farm and horses with her while raising her own family. Over the years she worked in a variety of jobs but no matter which position she was working at, it was really just a means to an end with the ultimate goal being able to take care of her family and support her hobby of riding, training and caring for her horses.

Mom had an enduring love of animals with horses, especially the Arabians, being her all time favourite. She was a long time member of the Thunder Bay Light Horse Association, and spent many summer days pleasure riding and going to fairs and other events to personally compete and then later watch and guide her children and grandchildren through similar events.

An avid reader and a crafty person, she also loved to paint, sew, knit or crochet and spent many hours making clothes, costumes, sweaters and afghans for family and friends.

Mom is survived by her children Penny (Pete) Neniska, Cindy (Bruno) Mercier, Kandus (Dave) Rithaler, Dale (Frances) Hupe and Don (Barb) Hupe; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends from the horse community.

Mom was predeceased by her parents John and Dorothea Dungey; her siblings Marlene, Arthur and Vernon; her brother-in-law Thomas (Tuck0; her sisters-in-law Evelyn and Carol; as well as a great-granddaughter, Katelynn Poulin.

As per Mom’s wishes, no service will be held. Interment will be held at a later date. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Society or other cancer society of your choice.

Condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com.