NOREEN GAIL BARKER (nee BARRETT)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Noreen, who left us, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 83 years of age. Born in Fort Frances, Ont., in 1940.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in mom’s memory to your local Alzheimer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, Canadian Cancer Society or any charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Mom wanted immediate cremation and no formal service. A Celebration of Life in North Bay will be held at a later date. Hug someone you love. We are so grateful we could keep mom at home right to the end, as she wanted. We were lucky.