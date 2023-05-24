NOEL COMEGAN

Kinew / Kah bii tay tung – Aninshib (Dotaam) Duck Clan

It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce his sudden passing at his home on Northwest Angle #33 First Nation. He fell in love with the new house and enjoyed the quietness and serenity of the land and lake. He enjoyed seeing all the wildlife daily. Noel leaves behind his wife of 21 years Darlene (nee Ross); his daughters Trisha, Shannon, Brittany (Burn),Nikki, Jasmine Smith and his son Skylar; his beloved grandchildren whom he loved and cherished Cameron, Madison, Leila, Kanyon, Christian, Caleb, Emma, Gary, Arianna and Connor; his brothers Albert Comegan, Gary Tuesday (Stella), James Comegan Jr. (Amy), Jamie Mandamin (Samara) and sisters Agnes Comegan, Elizabeth Comegan (Raj), Bernadine Comegan, Brenda Comegan, Audrey Comegan (Sam), Rhonda Ronke (Joerg), Susan Archie (Tommy); his brother and sisters-in-law Conrad Ross, Grace Ross, Lynda Ross, Janice Ross, Mary Dorrie, Shirley DeWind, and Justice Gonzalez (aka Nancy); and many nieces and nephews too many to mention. We mustn’t forget his constant fur baby companions Duchess and Chico (His babies)

He was predeceased by his father James Comegan Sr.; mother Hannah Comegan (nee Morrison); his brothers Carl and Clifford Tuesday, Stanley, Ronald and Larry Comegan; his sisters Marie McLaughlin (nee Comegan) Sharon Comegan, Patsy Tuesday, Debra Comegan, Star Comegan; sister-in-law Caroline Comegan; nephews Teddy and William “Zock” Archie; and his beloved daughter whom he cherished and missed so terribly Giovanna Copenace.

Noel was known for his Ojibway humour as he was very fluent in the language. Noel always said he was fortunate for not attending residential school. In his early years, Noel was an all-star goalie and was drafted to play for the Brandon Wheat Kings. However due to the loss of his father that year, he was no longer interested in playing hockey. He eventually started playing again with the encouragement of his best friend/nephew Wesley Big George. They later went on to win a few championships.

He worked as a firefighter for many years and a carpenter for his communities of Big Island and Big Grassy. He also had his Heavy Equipment Operator’s Certificate. Unfortunately due to his failing health he could no longer work. He loved his family with all his heart as they loved him. Especially his many nieces and nephews whom affectionately called him and his wife Auntie Noel and Uncle Dar. Or Kookum Noel.

He loved fishing and golfing and was looking forward to playing this summer.

Pallbearers will be his nephews and his grandson Dennis Big George, Farrell Mandamin, Jason Skerget, Freddie Archie, Tyler Archie, David Arsenault, Kari Comegan and Matt Comegan.

Honorary Pallbearers are as follows: Wesley Big George, Albert George, Gordon George, Carl (Zig) and Lana Tuesday, Kevin Tuesday, Curtis Atatise, Phillip Andy, Rob Budreau, Bill Morrison, Kendall Paul and his brothers Albert, Gary, Jazz and Jamie, his sisters Agnes, Elizabeth, Bernadine, Brenda, Audrey, Rhonda and Susan.

Wake services will commence at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, through to Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Big Grassy Hall with funeral starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Noel will be laid to rest at the Big Grassy Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, Ontario.