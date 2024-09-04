January 10, 1941 – August 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Nick Hnatiuk. He was born in La Vallee township. His parents Pete and Mary Hnatiuk had 11 children. Nick loved life, being around people and socializing and always giving a helping hand to whom ever needed it. He worked for ARC Industries and for the town of Fort Frances in the parks department and the cemetery which he enjoyed doing.

His biggest pride and joy was when he purchased his John Deere riding mower. He used his mower as his vehicle and also did a lot of grass cutting throughout the town. Later he moved into Rose Manor where his sister Annie lived. Nick retired his riding lawn mower and traded up to a scooter with an attached basket. Nick would take his cat and put it in the basket and give it many rides. With his health failing Nick moved into Rainycrest, where he spent his remaining days until his passing.

He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Pete; brothers Anthony, Michael, Jim; sister Sophia; and his special nephew Danny Onnichuk.

Surviving siblings are Annie Onnichuk, Helen Carey, Margaret Tylor, Patricia Hnatiuk, Johnny Hnatiuk, and Georgie Degagne.

The family would like to thank Gord for all the special care that he gave to our brother Nick. We don’t know what he would have done without you. We would also like to thank the Rainycrest East wing staff for all the wonderful and compassionate care for this difficult time.

As per Nick’s wishes there will be no service. A private gathering at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.