NICHOLAS (NYKOLA) “NICK” GUSHULAK

With great sorrow, we announce that our beloved father and grandfather Nick Gushulak passed peacefully in his sleep at the Atikokan General Hospital on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Nick lived a long and accomplished life. He was born in the small town of Sundown, Manitoba, on August 20, 1928. After travelling and working across Canada, he settled in Atikokan to work for Steep Rock Iron Mines in 1952. Shortly thereafter, he met his wife Yvonne (predeceased) and raised their family.
Nick was the loving father of his five surviving children: Deborah Sano, Edward (Shelly) Gushulak, Grace Roy, Andrew (Louise) Gushulak and Angela (Clint Ciotucha) Gushulak. He will also be missed by his caring partner Lorena “Renee” Jamon; his countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his remaining siblings Julian (Darlene) Gushulak, Francis “Fran” Gushulak, and Katherine “Kay” Ollenbittle.
As a Deacon of the First Baptist Church and a long-standing community member, Nick was known by many as a compassionate and thoughtful man. He served as a source of strength and wisdom for all generations.
Taking care of his garden, frequenting the Pioneer Centre with Renee, and fishing with his rowdy kids were among his favourite pastimes — alongside enjoying a bowl of hot oatmeal with blueberries. His family and all who knew him will forever cherish these treasured memories.
To celebrate his long life, his children will hold a visitation on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon at 4:00 p.m. Friends and family of the deceased are welcome to attend both services at the First Baptist Church to pay their respects.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brownfuneralhomekenora.com for the Gushulak family.