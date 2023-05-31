NICHOLAS (NYKOLA) “NICK” GUSHULAK

With great sorrow, we announce that our beloved father and grandfather Nick Gushulak passed peacefully in his sleep at the Atikokan General Hospital on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Nick lived a long and accomplished life. He was born in the small town of Sundown, Manitoba, on August 20, 1928. After travelling and working across Canada, he settled in Atikokan to work for Steep Rock Iron Mines in 1952. Shortly thereafter, he met his wife Yvonne (predeceased) and raised their family.

Nick was the loving father of his five surviving children: Deborah Sano, Edward (Shelly) Gushulak, Grace Roy, Andrew (Louise) Gushulak and Angela (Clint Ciotucha) Gushulak. He will also be missed by his caring partner Lorena “Renee” Jamon; his countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his remaining siblings Julian (Darlene) Gushulak, Francis “Fran” Gushulak, and Katherine “Kay” Ollenbittle.