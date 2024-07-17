NENAAWIGAABAWI (ANN WINDEGO)

Bizhiw (Lynx) Ndoodem

December 10, 1946 – July 14, 2024

Expectedly, our beloved, sweet, loving Mother has passed on peacefully to a better place, at home with her family by her side. Our Mother’s wish was to be in the comforts of her home in Naotkamegwanning to prepare for her Journey. Family and Friends spent this precious time with her as much as possible, sharing stories and laughter. With their love and support Mom gained the strength to be comfortable, content and secure at home for two months after a sad prognosis. Your compassion has made this journey for Mom and family much more accepting and gave us strength. Mom often surprised many by her strength, often sitting up in her chair listening to her old country music or watching her game shows.

Mom is now able to join her husband, Harry Windego; mother Mary Paypompee. She was also predeceased by her first husband Bobby Namaypoke; her father Andrew Joseph; and her sister Irene; step-children Tracy and Jr.; her grandchildren Thre and Kyla.

Our Mother grew up in Naotkamegwanning and later moved to various locations in the Fort Frances area in 1980 when she met and married her love, Harry and later transferred her membership to Stanji First Nation. She spent much of her childhood in the residential school system.

Mom’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren have many memories to cherish. She was the sweetest, kindest woman, a tiny woman with the biggest heart.

She leaves behind her children Robert (Lorna), Jackie (James), Verna (Farrell W), Leona (Farrell D), Waylon (Debbie), Garnet, Shannon (Dale); her brother Murphy; and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her stepdaughter Val; her friends Helen White, Lorna Cochrane and special friend Betty Ann Crow.

Pallbearers will be her sons and sons-in-law.

We, the children, would like to express our sincere gratitude to the nurses, Barb, Tracy, Hazel, Bri and Erica. Maxine, Debbie, Helen and the homecare staff for their unwavering support. Chief Janice Henderson and the community Mitaanjigaming. Your kindness and presence has not gone unnoticed.

We would also like to acknowledge and thank Leonard White for taking care of our Mother since the very day she moved back to Naotkamegwanning in 2019. We are sure Mother appreciated the company, the meals and kind-heartedness you often provided and to Rayne (granddaughter) for being her taxi.

Kitchi Miigwetch.

Traditional wake and funeral service will be officiated by Elder Lesley Copenace at the Multi-Use Facility in Mitaanjigaming First Nation starting Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.