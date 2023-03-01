Nelson Dale Hoard was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father February 21, 2023. Remaining to remember and honour Dale’s legacy is his wife of 60 years Darlene (Lambert) along with his four children: Sherry (Wayne) Kaun and Laura (Albert) Ellman, Curtis Hoard and Wade (Jennifer) Hoard; as well as special daughters Paige and Shakira. Dale has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Dale was taught his work ethic from his father Bill Hoard and his headstrong determination from mother Helen. Upon leaving school after grade ten Dale began his independent journey with Atikokan Steeprock and Caland Iron Ore to Burchell Lake and Noranda underground mines. Family moved to Fort Frances in 1966 to work at the paper mill for 39 years until retirement. Dale’s spare time was spent farming, cutting pulpwood and he enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Dale’s work was his labour of love for his family.

Upon Dale’s request there will be no funeral. The immediate family will gather at a later date in honour of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and remember the caring and strong man he was and all he did was for his family.

