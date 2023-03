My most sincere apologies to Dale Hoard’s siblings for the omission of the family lineage.

May this give you your rightful place and respect you so deserve.

Dale was the eldest of nine children born to Bill and Helen Hoard.

Lovingly remembered by brothers Stanley (Linda), Dennis (Rita), Kenneth (deceased), Lyn (Darlene); sisters Phyliss (deceased), Bonnie (deceased); brother David (Danila); and sister Cindy (Ron) Stewart.

Sincerely,

Darlene Hoard