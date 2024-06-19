NASTOR (SNA) NASTIUK

With shattered hearts we lay our father, grandfather and great-grandfather to rest, 18 days after our precious mother, Norma. Nastor (SNA) passed away on June 6, 2024. Dad was born in Fort Frances on February 25, 1930, to Mary Nastiuk (Zyha) and Magdary Nastiuk. Nastor attended Fort Frances High School and later attended training to become a mechanic in the Air Force, for which he received honours. Later in life, he became a member of the Veterans RCAF. Dad was employed by the local paper mill until he retired in about May 1987. On June 30, 1956, dad married his beloved Norma Nastiuk. Only three days after mom was laid to rest, dad lost his will to live without his life partner of 68 years. We all watched as he reacher for her and in his sadness our father went to her, as no doubt she was waiting for him.

Dad had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid collector of old currency, semi-precious stones and vintage Cadillacs. He was a skilled photographer of all things and developed his own photos.

Nastor had an ardent passion for the constellations and celestial events. He built several telescopes, including one we call the super telescope; painstakingly he took precise care in putting it together. As kids dad would set up his telescope and have us kids look into it, teaching us the names of all the constellations. He was a true astronomer. Right up until dad ended up in the hospital, he was out in the yard growing fancy grass, Japanese maples, flowers and his favourite vegetables, as well as filling all of the bird feeders daily.

Nestor’s pets and wildlife were inherently a part of him and who he was. The home always had at least one dog and one cat but usually more.

Dad had built several cottages in Bear’s Pass and Red Gut Bay where he and his family spent good times with good friends Jerry Guimond and Julie Guimond and their children. Nastor was lifelong friends with the Kawulia and Wowchuk families in the North End and Crowe Avenue. Nastor became involved in supporting the young hockey players of Fort Frances. He shared his enthusiasm for hockey with good friend Bobby Holmes.

Nastor is survived by his children Perry, Marlo, Jamey, Nick (Tracy) and Melanie; grandchildren Tiffany Zub, Jordan Nastiuk (Alicia), Jasmine Nastiuk (Nathan), Seth Nastiuk, Jade Pescitelli, Tara Pescitti, Steven Carlson (Raquel), Sommer Jones (Evan), Hunter Jones; great-grandchildren Aiden Nastiuk, Olivia Nastiuk, Parker Nastiuk, Conner Byzewski, Coralee Calder; Ethan Rose, Asher Smith and Beckett Jones; special niece Sonja Arch (Larry); nephew Jerry Zub; nephew Keith Nastiuk and the Franko families.

Nastor was predeceased by his parents Mary Nastiuk (nee Zyha) and Magdary Nastiuk; four siblings Dymytro Nastiuk, Ann Franko (John), Katherine Zub (Alex) and Bill Nastiuk.

“Mom and Dad; you spent your lives together and now you are together for eternity.”

Donations can be made to any local animal rescue centres (e.g. Best for Kitty).

Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery with Celebration of Life to follow at the Legion Hall.