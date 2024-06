The family of Nastor Nastiuk, 94, of Fort Frances, Ontario, is very saddened to announce his passing on June 6, at LaVerendrye Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on June 21, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Legion.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.