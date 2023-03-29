NARDA MARY WILLIE

Baabiigaangotuk

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Narda Willie at her home on Seine River First Nation on March 15, 2023. Narda was born March 9, 1959 in Turtle Lake, Ontario.

She then relocated to Seine River where she met the love of her life, Russell Tenniscoe. Shortly after they were joined by their daughter, Rosalyn.

Narda was a fierce animal lover. She had adopted five beautiful cats and two loving dogs throughout her years.

During her brief time in Kenora she worked as a cook for Husky at the deli and as a bingo runner for the Golden Eagle Charitable Casino. She then relocated back to Seine River with her daughter and pets. Narda really loved country music. She loved to sing and dance. In her younger years she enjoyed trapping and fishing and was really good at skinning and cleaning.

Narda’s greatest joys were her grandkids, Alora and Braven. She will forever be missed by not only her daughter and family, but by many.

Narda is survived by her daughter Rosalyn; grandchildren Alora and Braven; and her sister Jane Brown.

She was predeceased by her parents Eckley and Mary Willie; her husband Russell; her son Xavier; and her brothers Gabriel, Joseph, George and Howard Willie; and her sisters Christine Willie and Frances Maclean.

Traditional wake will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Seine River First Nations Gym.

Traditional service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Seine River First Nations Gym with Elder George Boshkaykin officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.