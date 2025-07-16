It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy Gladu (née Green), who died peacefully in her sleep at home on July 7, 2025. Nancy was born in Fort Frances on July 23, 1950. Nancy was the beloved daughter of Yvonne Person, from Flanders, Ontario, and Walter “Chub” Green, from Big Falls, Minnesota. She was a cherished sister to Robert “Bob” Green and Lorraine Somerville, both deceased, and is survived by her sisters Joanne Gushulak and Shirley Card; and her brother Mike Green.

Nancy dedicated her professional life to caring for others as a nurse at Rainycrest. Outside of work, Nancy found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a deep affection for dogs, especially her beloved Moka, with whom she enjoyed countless walks at the Point Park. Her green thumb was evident in the beautiful yard she meticulously maintained on the bank of the Rainy River. Nancy was also known for her baking, especially her delicious cookies that were a favourite among family and friends. Above all, Nancy adored her family.

Nancy is survived by her three devoted sons, Romain Gladu (married to Norah Gladu), Travis Gladu, and Jeremiah Gladu (married to Lovina Gladu). She also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren: Tristan Gladu, Monroe Gladu, Holt Gladu, and Aries Gladu.

Nancy was cremated on July 9, 2025.

Should family and friends desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.