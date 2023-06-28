MURRAY FRANKLIN SHRUMM

Murray Shrumm, 84 years of age, passed away after moving to Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre from his acreage at Hubbles Lake of many years. He was born in Pattullo Township north of Stratton, Ont., on September 16, 1934, to Florence and Everett Shrumm. Murray grew up helping on the family farm and in their general store. He attended school at Morley Consolidated and after finishing school he bought his first truck and hauled pulp wood and gravel. In 1954 he married Bessie McKenzie of Stratton and together they raised three daughters Carol, Donna, Louise and a son Laurie.

Murray was always an entrepreneur, working as a construction contractor with heavy equipment and trucks. In the late 60’s Murray and Bessie became business owners of the Shell bulk fuel station in Emo for several years, during which time there was a terrible explosion, burning the place to the ground due to an underground electrical short and they had to rebuild. Murray delivered fuel to many tourist camps and resorts, along with them operating a convenience store and gas pumps for the local community and travellers passing through Emo.

Murray was quite the avid curler and was truly passionate for the game. Over the years he participated in many bonspiels and competitions throughout the district. He loved building his competitive teams, both mixed and men’s, as well as curling with his family and teaching them the game, mentoring them and many other novice curlers in the regular Stratton league.

Murray loved to sing and play guitar. The family hosted many get togethers in their home they built on the highway at Stratton, as well as at the Lake of the Woods at the cabin they built in the 60’s. They all enjoyed singing and playing music around the bonfire under the stars. Many good times were had at gatherings and reunions with family, friends and neighbours, having lots of fun on the lake swimming, skiing, boating and of course fishing and fish fries, island hopping, camping and shore lunches.

After Murray and Bessie parted ways, Murray ventured south to Minnesota, continuing his contracting for several years. He moved west to Edmonton to be closer to his children and continued his contract work in Alberta and Golden, B.C. He loved the mountains, lakes and rivers. He also kept busy buying and selling properties, renovating and renting in the Edmonton area.

Murray resided at Hubbles Lake just outside of Edmonton on his beautiful landscaped acreage for many years, where the family always got together for visits, dinners, BBQ’s enjoying their time together. He always had dogs in his life and got great enjoyment from his special companions.

After suffering two strokes, Murray moved into Edmonton General Care Centre where he passed away on June 11, 2019.

Murray was predeceased by his father Everett; mother Florence; and brother Clarence; as well as his ex-wife and best friend Bessie. He is survived by his daughters Carol (Cornell), Donna, Louise (Bill) and son Laurie (Grace); grandkids Paul Wood (Rebecca), Dustin Wood, Wesley and Sydney Dover, Donny Shrumm, Shyanne and Nevaeh Shrumm; great-grandkids Ella and Callen Wood.

Murray will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Calvin Stafford, Kenny McDonald, Gordie Williams, Ben Olson, Stan Olsen, Mike Oster, Ken Anderson and Doug Anderson.

As per his wishes cremation has taken place in Edmonton, and a celebration of life will be held at Stratton Millennium Hall on July 5, 2023. The service and luncheon will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

An private family graveside service and interment at Barwick Cemetery will precede the service.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in Murray’s memory to the Canadian Heart and Stroke foundation or a charity of your choice (c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., 6446 Hwy 11 West, Box 89, Emo, Ont., POW 1E0, Email: northridge@sympatico.ca).

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.