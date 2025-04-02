The family of Murray Boyes Gibson announce that on the evening of Friday, March 28, 2025, Murray, age of 76 years, passed peacefully away at La Verendrye Hospital with family by his side. He lost his battle with COPD, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Alpha #1 Antitrypsin and cancer. Murray was born in Emo, Ontario, on July 17, 1948, to William Peacock Gibson and Reta (Westover) Gibson. Murray was predeceased by his parents William and Reta Gibson; brothers Brian and Garry; sister Heather Lewis; in-laws Ed and Rachel Sutherland; sisters-in-law Patricia Smearer, Louanne Gibson; brother-in-law Jim Lewis; nephew Steven Schoffner and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years, Margie (Sutherland) Gibson; daughter Diane (Eddie); son Rob (Carrie); granddaughters Emma, Sophie, Leala; sister-in-law Marie (Lloyd) Schoffner; brother-in-law Harley Smearer; nieces, nephews and cousins, and our chosen daughter Stacy Patey (Paul and Taylor).

Murray and Margie were united in marriage in 1972, in Atikokan, Ontario. While in Atikokan, Murray and Margie were blessed with their daughter Diane and their son Rob.

Murray worked at Caland Ore Company from 1967 until 1980 when the mine closed, then they moved to Crozier where Murray was employed at Busch’s Auto Supplies from 1980 to 1990. Then Murray was employed at the mill in Fort Frances from 1990 until the mill’s closing. Murray started working in the logging field in Barwick and then in the lab and warehouse a Caland. While at Caland Murray took a four year apprenticeship as a welder and he was employed at Busch’s and the mill as a welder. Murray was an avid hunter starting on the family farm in Barwick as a young lad.

Murray enjoyed playing fastball which he started playing in Barwick and continued in Atikokan playing with the Golden Angels. Murray’s greatest love was for his children Diane and Rob, his three granddaughters, Emma, Sophie and Leala who he adored and his two fur babies Aurora and Bandit.

Honourary pallbearers will be Perry Schoffner, Ashton Schoffner, Brent Schoffner, Marty Gibson, Leland Westover, Allan Kennedy, Eddie Swaby, Paul Patey, Stacy Patey and Bryan Bluchier.

A celebration of life will be held at the Fort Frances Legion on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.