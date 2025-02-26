Muriel Starr Smith (nee Jankiewicz) passed away on February 16, 2025, at Rainycrest Long-Term Care in Fort Frances, Ont. Muriel was born in Port Arthur, Ontario, on May 10, 1946. She grew up at her grandparents’ (Maggie and Fred Crowe) fishery in McDonalds Inlet, in Fort Frances and on the farm in Crozier. Leaving home, Muriel lived with her family in Thompson, Manitoba, Oak Lake, Manitoba and Gleichen, Alberta.

She is survived by her sons Roy (Rowena) and Chris Smith of Calgary, Alberta; seven grandchildren Connor, Selena, Kylie, Isabella, Logan, Rhyse and Naomi; and one great-grandchild Maire; also surviving are her brothers Richard, John, Thomas and Chris (Augie) Jankiewicz.

Muriel was predeceased by her parents Jean and Florian Jankiewicz of Crozier; her son Gordon; and husband Russell.

Muriel loved her many pets; birds, cats and dogs, and family gatherings with her parents and grandparents. She delighted in pea soup from the Harbourage Restaurant, wontons from Le Hoa’s and homemade spaghetti and sauce. Muriel’s wry sense of humour will be missed.

Thank you to the Rainycrest staff for the care of Muriel over the past nine years.

Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery later this spring.

Donations can be made in Muriel’s memory to Best For Kitty Fort Frances, The Rainy River District Women’s’ Shelter of Hope, Riverside Health Care – Valley Diabetes Education, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.