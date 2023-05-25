MURIEL MAY GEORGESON

Muriel completed her earthly journey on the 23rd day of May, 2023, at the age of 97. She was born March 5, 1926, the only daughter of Stanley and Winnifred Harrison, on her parent’s farm in Dobie Township. After Muriel completed Grade 10 at Dobie SS No. 2 School, she left home and became a housekeeper for two wonderful families over five years. On June 5, 1946, Muriel married Jess Georgeson in Fort Frances and they had three sons; Robert, Keith and Murray. She worked side by side with Jess in whatever venture they undertook, beginning with the purchase and operation of a West End Gas/Convenience store. When Jess could finally buy his first pulpwood truck, it was the beginning of a successful logging/trucking business where Muriel was key in the day to day financial operations.

Muriel was multi-talented, and instrumental in the naming, developing and management of the NorWest Animal Clinic with her veterinarian son, Bob. She was very proud of her jobs over the years including those at Bell Canada, InterCity Gas and H&R Block. She continued to handle her own financial matters, even preparing and submitting her own income taxes.

Muriel’s life had many incredible chapters, which she has documented in detail, leaving treasured memories for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her deep faith helped her to find comfort in the teachings of God’s Word. She came from humble beginnings on a small farm in Dobie Township, braved many tragic events, celebrated new beginnings, and became the strong-willed woman we have come to know.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. For many years Muriel spent winters enjoying the sport and social aspects of curling. She and Jess loved to travel, including trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and many parts of the USA. In later years, Muriel treasured the time spent cruising with her family to various ports. During the last few years, she cherished time spent at the cabin and lunches with Murray.

In 1992, Muriel married Lyle Anderson of Princeton, Minnesota. They spent much time travelling together to many more destinations and gained many friendships along the way. She very much appreciated the kindness and time spent with Lyle’s family over the years together.

Muriel was predeceased by Jess, who died suddenly in July 1987, after 41 years together; her son Keith also passed suddenly in February 1992, and Lyle in November 2011. She is also predeceased by her parents Stanley and Winnifred Harrison; and her four brothers Wilfred, Gordon, Leslie and Milton.

Muriel is survived by her eldest son Robert (Anne) Georgeson, residing in Ottawa along with his family Kirsten (Audric) Beauchesne, Andrea (Brian) Harrison, and Guy (Katie) Georgeson, her youngest son Murray (Arlene) Georgeson residing in Fort Frances, daughter-in-law Marlene Georgeson also of Fort Frances and her daughters Sherry (Rod) Scholler of International Falls, and Jennifer (Johnny) DeBakker of Thunder Bay. The loves of her life also include eleven great-grandchildren: Isabelle and Sam Beuchesne, Ben, James and Lucas Harrison, Charlie and Maeve Georgeson, Jessica Duchnicki, Kaylee and AnDrew Scholler, and Mabel and George DeBakker. Included in her extended family is beloved friend Ruth Clausen, with whom she maintained a close friendship over 80 years, starting when she cared for Ruth as an infant.

Funeral services will take place at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario, on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.