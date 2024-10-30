It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Mona Hartnell at the age of 97. She peacefully passed away at La Verendrye Hospital on October 18, 2024, with family by her side. Mona was born May 22, 1927, in Stratton, Ontario, to parents Fred and Alice Nielson. She was united in marriage to Laurie Shrumm in 1947, who lost his life in a vehicle accident. She was left a widow with two small children. She later married Lloyd Hartnell, who adopted the children. They also had two daughters to complete their family.

They lived on a farm north of Stratton until 1968, when they moved to their new home they had built in Nestor Falls.

Mona worked on the farm and raised her children. She also worked at tourist camps and private cabins. She enjoyed many hobbies, fishing, gardening, sewing and a variety of crafts. Mom was very kind and always put everyone else first, before herself. They moved to Fort Frances in 2005. She was predeceased by her parents; her first husband Laurie; second husband Lloyd; and her siblings Clark, Margaret (Joe) Bjornstead, Doug (Evelyn Selman), Lavaun (Melbourne Shrumm); and her son Walter Hartnell. She was also predeceased by in-laws Gerald Hartnell, Raymond Hartnell, Gerald Anderson.

Mona is survived by her in-laws Loretta Hartnell, Gladys Anderson, Ruth Hartnell, Bert (Betty) Hartnell.

She is survived by her children Joanne (Greg) Cosgrove, Cheryle (Dayle) Percival, Karen (Wayne) Peri; and daughter-in-law Ardelle; grandchildren Fred (Jude) Hartnell, Michael and Christopher Peri, Carissa Cosgrove, Derek (Megan) Cosgrove, Gavin (Whitney) Cosgrove, Kevin Percival; great-grandchildren Ericka and Shane Hartnell, Logan and Mia Peri, Warren, Jackson, Elliot, Davis, Thomas and Pearson Cosgrove; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mona is also survived by one double cousin Dixie Kivi.

As per Mona’s wishes there is no funeral.

There will be a private family celebration of her life at a later date.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Rainy River District EMS or La Verendrye Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.