The family of Millie Gaudry is sad to announce that on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Millie passed away peacefully with her family at her side at 101 years young.

Millie lived a long beautiful life with stories to tell right up to her last day before taking her next journey to join her husband Bill; her daughter Sharron Kropp (Royden); and son Cliff in heaven.

She leaves behind her daughter Diane Green (Terry); as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were all very close to her, with each of them having a special bond or interest they would share with the many special visits to see Millie. At 101 years, the life stories that could be told would be enough to write a book, but those of you that knew Millie already know the beautiful journey that she had. She touched many hearts over her lifetime. She was an amazing lady.