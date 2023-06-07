It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Mildred Irene Grennier, at the age of 88.

Mom was born September 30, 1934, in LaVallee, the third child, first daughter to Cecil and Mildred (Cutherbertson) Kellar. She had nine siblings whom she remained close to her entire life.

She was united in marriage to Alan Grennier on May 25, 1956, and they were married 56 years before he died in 2013.

Mom was a hard worker, both inside and outside the home. At home she was always baking canning, sewing, trying to stretch the dollar to continually make life better. Mom was very generous and loved giving and sharing. She volunteered her time to various organizations and her church.