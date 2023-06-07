It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Mildred Irene Grennier, at the age of 88.
Mom was born September 30, 1934, in LaVallee, the third child, first daughter to Cecil and Mildred (Cutherbertson) Kellar. She had nine siblings whom she remained close to her entire life.
She was united in marriage to Alan Grennier on May 25, 1956, and they were married 56 years before he died in 2013.
Mom was a hard worker, both inside and outside the home. At home she was always baking canning, sewing, trying to stretch the dollar to continually make life better. Mom was very generous and loved giving and sharing. She volunteered her time to various organizations and her church.
After 20 years in Atikokan, mom and dad ventured to B.C. Logan Lake is where they made their home. Travelling and new adventures became the way. Then in 2012, they moved to Fort Frances and once again mom became involved in the community.
Mom is survived by her four daughters (as we are commonly known as) Dianne (Ben) Zajarny, Connie (Dewey) Lind, Wendy Grennier, Joan (Randy) Schmidt; 11 grandchildren Peter, Jennifer Bruyere, Brandi Grennier, Stacey Lind, Kara (Bill) Blanchard, Trevor (Louise) Lind, Jessica (Tony) Wieck, Alison (Lukas) Wieck, Randy Joy (Terrance) Schmidt, Tyler (Kaley) Schmidt, Maddison (Jared) Schmidt; seven great-grandchildren Connor Lind, Sammy, Taylor, Dannie Schmidt, Peter Bruyere, Ava, Goodman, Robin Bruyere, Theodore Lind; sisters Helen Cousineau, Audrey Whitman, Betty (Glen) Wright, Dorothy Westover; in-laws Yvonne Kellar, Jean Kellar, Karen Kellar, Joyce Lalond and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents Cecil and Mildred Kellar, Lillian Kellar; in-laws Ida and Ezra Grennier; brothers Earl, Ken, Jim, Harold and George; in-laws Ted and Dar Grennier, Gerry and Evie Grennier, Buzz and Bev Grennier and Marie Grennier.
A service in mom’s honour will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Guthrie United in Devlin, Ont. In lieu of flowers donations to Guthrie United Church-Building Fund in Devlin or the Salvation Army in Fort Frances would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.