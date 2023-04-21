Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Mildred Harper, 38, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, on April 12, 2023, at the Sault Area Hospital.
Mildred was born on February 24, 1985, in Fort Frances to parents Zachary Harper and Lila Boshkaykin. Mildred grew up in Seine River First Nation where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending pow wows. She met the love of her life Dennis Johnson and together they moved to Sault Ste. Marie to live.
She will be greatly missed by her partner Dennis Johnson; her mother Lila Boshkaykin and many extended family members. Mildred was predeceased by several aunts and uncles.
Traditional Wake took place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.
Traditional service followed on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Seine River First Nation Gymnasium with Elder Tommy Johnson Councillor officiating.
Pallbearers were Mildred’s family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.