Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Mildred Harper, 38, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, on April 12, 2023, at the Sault Area Hospital.

Mildred was born on February 24, 1985, in Fort Frances to parents Zachary Harper and Lila Boshkaykin. Mildred grew up in Seine River First Nation where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending pow wows. She met the love of her life Dennis Johnson and together they moved to Sault Ste. Marie to live.