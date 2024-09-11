MILDRED BRUYERE (nee HENDERSON)

We Ka Kaa kii wa shiik
Our precious mom, Mildred (We Ka Kaa kii wa shiik) Bruyere (nee Henderson) passed away peacefully at Riverside Healthcare – LaVerendrye on August 29, 2024, at the age of 88 years.
Born in Fort Frances on January 20, 1936, she lived her life locally, spending her formative years at St. Margaret’s Residential School from 1939 to 1951. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred Henderson and Madeline Wayash; brothers David and Alan; and her husband Gordon Joseph Bruyere. Mildred leaves behind her adult children Gord (Marianne), Dawn, Lisa (Andy) and Scott for whom she had so much love and pride. We could always count on her prayers.
Mom graduated from Bemidji State University with an Art History degree. Her favourite things included gardening and watching the Blue Jays.
Funeral mass was held at Lady of Lourdes Church, Couchiching First Nation, on Thursday, September 5 at 11:30 a.m.
Interment to follow at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimers Society; Heart and Stroke Foundation or Riverside Healthcare.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.