MILDRED BRUYERE (nee HENDERSON)

Our precious mom, Mildred (We Ka Kaa kii wa shiik) Bruyere (nee Henderson) passed away peacefully at Riverside Healthcare – LaVerendrye on August 29, 2024, at the age of 88 years.

Born in Fort Frances on January 20, 1936, she lived her life locally, spending her formative years at St. Margaret’s Residential School from 1939 to 1951. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred Henderson and Madeline Wayash; brothers David and Alan; and her husband Gordon Joseph Bruyere. Mildred leaves behind her adult children Gord (Marianne), Dawn, Lisa (Andy) and Scott for whom she had so much love and pride. We could always count on her prayers.