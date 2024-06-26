MIHLAN “BUNG” ROSS CAWSTON

Mihlan Ross Cawston, 95, of Fort Frances, Ont., passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Rainycrest Long Term Care. Mihlan was born on August 25, 1928, to Murray and Ada Cawston in Barwick, Ontario. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Betty Tivy on June 16, 1950. Together they raised six children.

Betty and Bung purchased an island on Rainy Lake in 1966. They spent many years at the Cawston cabin entertaining family, friends and many pets. He had a long career with Ontario Hydro until his retirement. After retirement they travelled extensively throughout Canada and the U.S. Mihlan was predeceased by his father Murray Cawston; and mother and stepfather Ada and Jim Bovair; as well as his siblings Louise McComb, Connie Hill, Joan Cawston, George Cawston. He lost his wife Betty in 2022 after they were both living in Rainycrest and in 2023 his daughter Wendy (Ray), and son Brian (Nancy). He is survived by his brother Lynn (Nicole); and his children Blake (Alana), Mike (Jaqueline) and their sons Josh and Brendan; son-in-law Ray (Wendy) and their children Rebecca and Rob, Kevin (Jeannette) and their children Lucas and Lindsay; daughter-in-law Nancy (Brian) and their son Zachary, Mark (Jennifer) and their children Jonah, Cameron and Julia. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff and caretakers at Rainycrest for all their great care for Dad as well as Mom over many years.

If friends so desire in memoriam donations may be made to St. John’s Anglican Church, 360 Church Street, Fort Frances, Ont., P9A 1E1, or Rainycrest Auxilary, 550 Osborne Street, Fort Frances, Ont., P9A 3T2, or the charity of your choice.

