With profound sadness the family announces the passing of Michelle Moore, 45, of Fort Frances on June 8, 2023.

Michelle was born on November 22, 1977, in Atikokan to parents Timothy and Joanne (Perrault) Moore.

Michelle was a private person with a great sense of humour. She will be sadly missed by her children Logan Morrisseau, Alexius Morrisseau and her grandson Zander. She is also survived by her sisters Roberta Tuis and Joanna Moore; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Michelle was predeceased by her mother Joanna Moore and numerous extended family.