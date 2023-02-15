MICHELLE ALLAN

Waawaatay/Waabanokwe (woman of dawn/sunrise)

Michelle loved being called “grandma” by her grandchildren. Michelle was born in the city of Winnipeg, Manitoba, on March 21, 1975, to Kelvin and Judy Morrison. Michelle lived on her community of Nigigoonsiminikaaning F.N. with her husband Terry Allan. Together they raised three children: Keira Leigh Allan, Megan Brooke Allan and Dominick Marcus Allan. Michelle and Terry have been together for over 30 years, “high school sweethearts” then on August 31, 2001, officially tied the knot.

Michelle enjoyed her lifelong passion as a human resources manager for the Seven Generations Education Institute. Surrounded by friends Michelle continued to say “when you work alongside friends you never really work, it’s more like professional playing.” Some of Michelle’s other passions included running around playing with her three granddaughters Addisyn Rose Calder, Sienna Louise Calder and Rainna Ramona Michelle Hardy. Michelle loved to travelling, dancing at powwows across Treaty 3 Nation. Michelle loved being a “hockey mom”and travelling and watching her son “Domi” and Megan playing on different athletic hockey teams. Michelle also loved camping with her family and close friends. Michelle’s real passion was watching her children achieve their academic goals although having a hard time watching her first born leave the nest for her first time to attend Senica College.

Traditional wake was held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and traditional service held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Nigigoonsiminikaaning F.N.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ont.