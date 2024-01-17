Micheal Joseph Foran (Powder), aged 59, of Couchiching First Nation, passed away suddenly at his home on January 4, 2023. Mike was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, at La Vendrye General Hospital to Patrick (deceased) and Loretta Foran (nee McPherson) on September 28, 1964. Micheal leaves behind his mother Loretta Foran and his beloved daughter Jessica Stefanick (Roger); his grandchildren Arianna, Levi, Leyton and Kinslee. Also surviving is his brother Greg and his nephews Nolan and Davis Ross. Jessica would also like to acknowledge Micheal’s close friendships with Greg Bird, Sam Bruyere, Kip Mainville, Richard Ronmark, Carolyn Jourdain, Pat Yerxa, Cori Grattan, and Mark and Lisa McPherson.

Micheal is preceded in death by his father Patrick Foran; and his sister Laura Foran-Ross.

Micheal was extremely proud of his nephews Nolan and Davis Ross and their professional hockey careers. He spent a lot time out on the road supporting and cheering them on, Mike having played some hockey in his younger days. You could always catch him skating with one of his best friends Kip (Tim) Mainville and/or Sam Bruyere chasing the Aunties at the rink while trying to still play. Mike loved the outdoors and fishing. He would often been seen going out on the lake with one of his buddies, always making sure to bring some fish home for his mom and his daughter. Mike, always the quick witted one when it came time to tease you. Always with his infectious smile and laugh to make you feel at ease, he will truly be missed.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews Nolan Ross and Davis Ross and his grandchildren.

Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to be held at the Couchiching Multi-Use Facility.

Memorials may be given in Micheal Foran’s name to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation, 100 Stokes Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, Ont., M6J 1H4.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.