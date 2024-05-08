Michaeline (Mickey) Christiansen, 80, passed away peacefully the morning of May 6, 2024, in Mississauga with her family at her side. Mickey will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Ken; sons Mike (Marnie) and Rick (Katy); grandson Ken; sisters Doreen (Brian), Lynn (Roger); and numerous other family and friends.

Mickey was born on September 16, 1943, in Fort Frances, Ontario, where she lived until 2022 raising her family. She spent five decades as an esteemed educator where she left an enduring legacy of inspiration, knowledge and compassion to hundreds of students and fellow teachers in the Rainy River District.

A private family service will take place later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mickey’s memory to Riverside Foundation for Health Care, Fort Frances. www.riversidefoundation.ca/donate.