It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Wayne Tkachyk announce his passing on July 12, 2025, at the age of 64, at the Riverside Health Centre in Fort Frances after a short battle with lung cancer. Michael passed away peacefully with family by his side. Michael was predeceased by his father Steve Tkachyk on March 19, 2003; his mother Irene Tkachyk on October 10, 2008; and his brother Bill Tkachyk on December 24, 2022.

Michael was born on November 7, 1960, to Steve and Irene Tkachyk and spent his entire life in Fort Frances, growing up on Minnie Avenue. As an adult, Michael lived independently on Eighth Street and on Front Street.

Growing up, Michael was known for his lawn care expertise and was often seen pushing a lawn mower from one job to the next. Michael loved spending time with his family, working in the garden with his parents, fixing anything that was broken, passing tools to his dad and offering a hand to anyone who needed help around the neighbourhood. Michael spent hours at the cabin at Big Sawbill Lake with family, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael had a superior skill for blueberry and mushroom picking and helped his mom make many blueberry pies.

Michael’s employment history spanned almost 40 years. Anyone would tell you that Michael was the hardest working guy, never turned down a job, had to be told to take a break, and was described as a dedicated and reliable employee.

Michael became affiliated with the Fort Frances District Association prior to 1988. He worked at Arc Industries on Portage Avenue for a time fixing wooden boats and building picnic tables before moving to Precision Wood Products in approximately 1986.

There, Michael worked as the Program Instructor Assistant, supplying the local paper mill with wooden core plugs for the ends of the paper rolls. Michael worked with a wonderful group of colleagues for many years, producing a massive order of core plugs and wooden stakes, assisting the Programs Lead instructor, Leo Penny, with general maintenance of the equipment and setting an example of exceptional work ethics and dedication.

When the doors to the program closed around 1998, Michael began assisting Leo with maintenance tasks Association wide.

In 2007, Michael joined the Supported Employment grounds keeping crew and worked many years on lawn maintenance and clearing snow from job sites, ensuring that they were kept clean and safe.

Michael left the ground crew around 2010 due to a back injury, but returned to work in 2021 at the age of 61, where Michael started work in the bindery area of Good Impressions Print and Design where he enjoyed running the auto-stamping machine and continued to demonstrate his strong work ethic and dedication until he fell ill in 2025.

Michael knew everyone and everyone knew Michael. Michael was a permanent fixture and a familiar face sitting along the Front Street waterfront, where he was quick to offer a kind hello or sit and talk with anyone who generously showed him friendship. Michael was a kind and gentle man, he loved being around people, loved to joke around, tease and laugh with people and he when he got the chance, he loved to dance. Michael’s strength and resolve was truly unmatched. He was determined to live his life exactly how he wanted to regardless of dealing with many barriers and life challenges, no one could stop him.

In recent years, along with work, Michael spent many hours at the Resource Center where he loved being involved in activities and hanging out with everyone. Michael was such a loyal and consistent visitor to the Resource Centre he even had a reserved seat with his name on it. He loved his fishing trips to Wabigoon Lake, and he didn’t care how cold it was during ice fishing trips. He enjoyed many Christmases in Dryden and loved the lights on Kellar Road.

Most recently, Michael formed many new friendships and found so much enjoyment attending the Evangelical Fellowship Church in Fort Frances. It was a rule that any plans made with Michael could not interfere with him going to church and when Michael became ill, he cherished the visits, gifts and treats he received from the membership. Going to church gave Michael a deep sense of belonging and friendship and he loved being connected to a truly amazing group of people.

Michael’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the extraordinary men and women of Community Living Fort Frances and District, Good Impressions Print and Design and Front Street Manor who helped and supported Michael to live a very independent and positive life right up to his cancer diagnosis and continued to support him with visits, treats and time outside to enjoy the beautiful summer weather.

A sincerest thank you to Michael’s very good friend Hal Mickelson for taking Michael on countless outings including trips to Dryden, Kenora, and Thunder Bay just to have lunch, not to mention Jets games and Manitoba Moose games in Winnipeg. Your acts of kindness will never be forgotten. To his dearest friend Sharon Hupchuk, we have no words to express how deeply grateful we are that Michael had you to always look out for him and for visiting him daily while he was in the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

Our deepest appreciation to Dr. Laxton, Dr. Patel and the medical staff at the Riverside Healthcare Centre for your dedicated care of Michael and for helping us along this path.

Michael is survived by his sister Kathy Robb of Dryden, sister Ann Tkachyk and wife, Tara Evoy of Dryden, and his brother John Tkachyk and partner Shirley of Fort Frances. Michael is also survived by nephews Dustin Tkachyk and wife Jennifer of Fort Frances, Tyson Tkachyk and wife Katerina of Timmins and Tyler Robb and wife Clarissa of Oakbark Manitoba; nieces Tara Robb of Kenora, Taylor Judson and partner Tyler Turgeon and Marlee Judson of Dryden. He also leaves behind eight great-grandnieces and nephews.

Michael will be laid to rest with his mom and dad at the Riverview Cemetery in Fort Frances. In lieu of a traditional funeral service, a come and go celebration of life will take place on Saturday July 26, 2025, on the grounds of Front Street Manor at 532 Front Street, Fort Frances, Ontario, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Michael, please consider donating to Community Living Fort Frances and District 340 Scott St. Fort Frances, ON P9A 1G9 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.