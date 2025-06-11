MICHAEL GORDON GILL

June 27, 1958 – June 3, 2025

Michael passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side in the early morning hours at Fort Frances LaVerendrye Hospital on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the age of 66. He was the most patient, gentle, kind, courageous and stubborn person we knew. From a young age, Mike loved spending his days fishing, and being at the cabin with his family and friends, even if it was for a day of yard work. He spent a lot of his childhood in the back lane or on the street playing road hockey with his many cousins. After he graduated from Fort Frances High School, he went on to International Falls Community College where he studied small motor mechanics. He had many jobs throughout his life, some including Campbell’s Cabins, guiding at Fontana’s Floating Lodges, mechanic at Pinewood Sports, Tompkins hardware, production associate at Marvin Windows and Norfab. He loved spending time with his family above all. He was always so proud of his children and grandchildren, sharing stories of them.

Dad loved a fish fry, even if it meant he had to filet all the fish and then fry it himself, all while whipping up some bannock. He took great pride in his no bone filet technique, showing his kids any chance he got. We all looked forward to his famous apple pies during large family gatherings. One of Dad’s favourite times of the year was during the wild rice harvest season. He secretly thrived on fixing our car or lawnmower or quad problems. We would tell him what it sounded or felt like and he would quickly diagnose our issue and tell us how to fix it. He enjoyed a good game of crib, rummy, solitaire or bingo. He was a big fan of watching his team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. He always looked forward to spending time with his dear friends James and Arthur.

Mike is survived by his children Jaclyn Gill-Doornwaard (Garett), David (Linda Kuzma), and Tyson (Florence Maclaurin); his grandchildren Olivia, Caleb, Hannah, Jayden, Noah, Felix, and Abigail; his brother Murray Gill; his niece Autumn; and his best friend, Ann Hamilton.

He is predeceased by his grandparents Pete and Margaret Calder; parents Wayne and Lulubelle Gill; aunt and uncles Nora (Harold) Klyne, Minnie (Wallace) Crowe, Mike (Delia) Calder, Peter (Nancy) Calder; and his sister-in-law Denise Gill.

The family would like to thank Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Fort Frances LaVerendrye Hospital. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Boake and Dr. Patel. He also would have wanted us to thank Dr. Ingves, who supported, cared for him and gave dad a second chance at life after a life-altering illness five years ago.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.