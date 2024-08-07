It is with deep sadness that the family of Michael George announce his passing on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.

Michael was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on May 6, 1992, to his mother Rhonda Zaparniuk and his father Karl George.

Left to cherish his memory is his father Karl George; sisters Aliyah George and Ashley Debenedet; brothers Baeley Fulford (Chantel McCarthy) and son Krue Fulford), George and Matthew Debenedet; his two children Grayson Maxton (mother Cassidy Maxton) and Skyla George (mother Kirstie McKillop); auntie Cheryl McPherson; uncle Rick Wright and uncle Brian McPherson; cousin Brittany Wright; partner Mark Johnstone; son Rowan Johnstone and step-son Noah Belanger; auntie Lesley and uncle Lindsey Bell and cousin Jastra Bell; grandparents Donald Zaparniuk and Alice Cupp; close friends Jordan Loyie, Dustin Davis, Gabe and Levi.