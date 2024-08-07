It is with deep sadness that the family of Michael George announce his passing on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.
Michael was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on May 6, 1992, to his mother Rhonda Zaparniuk and his father Karl George.
Left to cherish his memory is his father Karl George; sisters Aliyah George and Ashley Debenedet; brothers Baeley Fulford (Chantel McCarthy) and son Krue Fulford), George and Matthew Debenedet; his two children Grayson Maxton (mother Cassidy Maxton) and Skyla George (mother Kirstie McKillop); auntie Cheryl McPherson; uncle Rick Wright and uncle Brian McPherson; cousin Brittany Wright; partner Mark Johnstone; son Rowan Johnstone and step-son Noah Belanger; auntie Lesley and uncle Lindsey Bell and cousin Jastra Bell; grandparents Donald Zaparniuk and Alice Cupp; close friends Jordan Loyie, Dustin Davis, Gabe and Levi.
Michael was predeceased by his loving grandparents Jennie George and Herbert George; brother Brenden George; mother Rhonda Zaparniuk; and Nana Donna Hurd.
Anyone who knew Michael knew he was the most kind, compassionate and loving person. He had a heart of gold and the best sense of humour. You could always count on Michael to make you laugh and smile. He was incredibly smart, driven and had a love for life itself. Michael grew up playing all kinds of sports. His favourites were football and hockey. We enjoyed going to all his games and cheering him on. Michael loved the outdoors. Camping and fishing were some of his most prized pastimes.
A service of remembrance will held to celebrate Michael’s life at Our Lady Of Lourdes church in Fort Frances, Ontario, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. In memorial donations may be made to CHMA Safe Bed Program, 612 Portage Ave, Fort Frances, Ont., P9A 2A4. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home.