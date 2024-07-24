MICHAEL DICK

With heavy hearts and much sadness, the family announces the passing of Michael in the morning of July 16, 2024, at the age of 75. “He has gone home.” Michael was born in Edmonton, Alberta, on December 24, 1948, preceded by his parents Reuben and Ester Dick; sister Dawnette (Richard); and in-laws Walter Lloyd (Isabelle). Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years Jean; his son Micheal White (Michelle and grandson Tristan); his daughters Chantal (Tommy and Evelyn) and Shauna (Matthew); and numerous other family members and friends.

Michael spent the first half of his life in Edmonton, Alberta, working various jobs, playing professional snooker and travelling the world. He spent time living in B.C., where he loved to fly fish and discovered his love for golf. The family then moved on to Alberta but Michael spent much of that time in Ontario working and bringing his beautiful ceiling work to the community. The family then all moved to Ontario and planted roots in Devlin, where he lived for the past 26 years. He will be remembered for his love of golf, storytelling and beautiful attention to detail in his chosen career of drywall and taping. His faith and his family were most important to him. He will be greatly missed.

Services were held at Northridge funeral home in Emo, Ont., on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Sheldon Savage

