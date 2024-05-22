It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our dear husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and son (Michael) Brent Anderson on May 18, 2024, at the age of 61. Brent was born in Baudette, Minnesota, on December 17, 1962, to Edwin and Judy (Armstrong) Anderson. Brent grew up in Rainy River, Ontario. Brent was active in all sports, which spurred his competitive nature in everything from baseball to fishing to playing cards! Moving to Thunder Bay for college, Brent graduated with a diploma in Accounting and Finance and would later go on to achieve his CGA designation.

Brent married the love of his life, Heather (Hanson), on May 30, 1987. Together they built an amazing life made complete with their beautiful daughters, Brenley and Jaylene. Brent supported and participated in absolutely every step of their lives from Mighty Mites to University and beyond. He was so very proud of his daughters.

Brent was a dedicated employee and took pride in all of his work. He worked at Northern Paint for 15 years. His last employment was with the “Barwick OSB Mill” which he started just before 2000.

Brent had a deep love of community and was an avid volunteer, never too busy to help anyone in need. He was a volunteer fire fighter, a member of the town council, the RRWT and Chamber of Commerce to name a few.

No one could ever question the love Brent had for his family. He was very charismatic and a friend to all. Some of his loves included dancing, music, all sports, travelling, golfing, all animals and children, family gatherings, cutting grass and the Montreal Canadiens. Brent was the life of the party, and always made everyone feel included. His laugh was one of a kind.

Brent is survived by his beloved wife Heather; daughters Brenley (Nathan) and Jaylene (Brian); mother Judith; brothers John (Karen-Lynn), Duane (Nancy) and sisters Susan (Allan) and Terry (Ed); brothers-in-law Cam (Sheila), Dwight (Melanie) and Bruce (Penny) and sister-in-law Holly (Wayne); numerous dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Rainy River Legion in Rainy River.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Go Habs Go!!