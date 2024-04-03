It is with tremendous pain and sadness that we announce the passing of Melonee Hunter, age 51, beloved wife, mother, auntie, and friend, who began her journey to the spirit world on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Melonee (Mel), Kebekaabawik, was born on December 23, 1972, in Ottawa to Evelyn Giles (Gardner) and Larry Giles and was a member of Wabigoon Lake Ojibwe Nation. She belonged to the Golden Eagle Clan.

Since the age of 19, Mel lived with her husband Art Hunter in his home community of Rainy River First Nations, where together, they had two wonderful children, Ryan and Brittnee, as well as several Shitzu’s, including her beloved “Boo-boo.” Of all her achievements in life, Mel was most proud of her two children, and watching them grow up into kind, strong-willed adults.

Mel enjoyed travelling, and would hit the powwow circuit throughout the warmer months, taking in every opportunity to watch her children dance and spend time with family and friends.

Raised by a mother who was passionate about community health and wellness, Mel followed a similar journey by working as a Healing and Wellness Coordinator in Wabigoon, and volunteering her time whenever she could.

Having struggled with chronic back pain and other health issues for most of her life, Mel’s greatest wish was to be pain free. She stood strong in her battle, never wanting to be defined by illness or addiction. Mel’s family hopes that her story can help those in her community who are facing similar challenges. Mel’s light is reflected in everyone that knew her, and her family and friends hope to find solace knowing she is finally pain free.

Mel will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Art Hunter; daughter Brittnee Hunter, son Ryan Hunter, step-son Kyle Hunter, brothers Sheldon and Kevin, sister Rikki “Frog”; as well as countless aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mel was predeceased by her parents Evelyn and Larry Giles.

A service, officiated by Elder Al Hunter, was held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario. Pallbearers were Jamie Leonard, Tyler Hunter, River Henderson, Jared Hunter, Anthony Bombay, Ron “Porky” Williams, and Wes Debungie. Her honorary pallbearers were Kristi Medicine as well as all her friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.