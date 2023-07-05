Ozhaawashkobinesiik

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, wife, daughter, auntie, sister and friend, Melanie Kay Ogden nee Buckshot, age 48, on June 24, 2023. Melanie was born to Cheryl Buckshot and the late Ronald “Bud” Strand on February 4, 1975, in Rainy River, Ontario, but she resided in Fort Frances, Ontario, for most her life. Melanie was a kind, caring, gentle and loving person who brought her cherished qualities into her family, work, and friendships. She developed strong caring relationships with those she worked with and often talked about how her friendships kept her strong.

She married her love, Leroy Ogden on December 10, 2022. Throughout their relationship, Melanie and Leroy loved the times they spent together with family and friends, frequently inviting them to their cabin on Lake Despair. There they often gathered for quality time with the ones they loved.

Melanie had a sense of humour like no other, wherever she went you could be sure she would crack a joke to anyone who was around. She tended to laugh the hardest at her own jokes. Her smile could light up a room and let others forget that they may be having a bad day. There wouldn’t be a day without hearing her say, “awnsarr.., gee you kids, or hollayyy.” Her family was the most special thing in her life, she would do anything for them. She took great pride in her children, and grandchildren as she guided them through the tough times in their lives.

Melanie is survived by the father of her children Harlan Morrisseau; and her children Hilary Morrisseau (Steven), Heather Morrisseau (Dan), Courtney Buckshot, the late Phillip Morrisseau, Ozhaashko-Bines/Marc Morrisseau (Thuy); and her love Leroy Ogden; as well as her stepchildren Kassidy Ogden (Jordan), Brett Ogden, and the late Karrah Odgen.

She leaves behind her grandchildren Cailynn, Mackenzie, Madison, Claryssa, Mason, Bryce, Shawanobinesiik, Gracie, Maddox, and Amelia; and great-grandbaby Zane.

As well as her mother Cheryl Buckshot; and siblings Ann, Stephanie, Ryan, Jenna, Tina, Carol, Donna, Cheryl, Della, Kathy, Cindy, Charlie, the late Candace, the late Russel; and numerous close friends.

Melanie will be greatly missed by all that crossed her journey throughout life.

Melanie’s service will be on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Couchiching F.N Multi-Use, visitation will take place 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. to remember Melanie’s life followed by a luncheon to share special memories with her family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.