MAVIS DICK (nee CAMIRAND)

SAH-KATCH-EWAY-BINE-SEEK – Rising Sun Thunder Bird Lady

Our great Matriarch, our beloved Mother, Granny and Great Granny Mavis Irene Dick has gone from our midst to join her “Dear”, her “Bub”, Bennie Irvine Dick in eternal rest. Mom was born on February 28, 1927, to Louis and Mary Camirand and passed away peacefully on November 15, 2023, at the great age of 96. Mom loved her parents and her early life on Rainy Lake. Mom was very proud of her Indigenous heritage. She often told Leah “I’m a proud Indian woman!” It is with great joy that we announce her Indian name SAH-KATCH-EWAY-BINE-SEEK aka Rising Sun Thunder Bird Lady. Thank you Ogichkidaa Francis Kavanaugh for honoring Mom.

Mom married Irvine Dick on June 8, 1946. Together they raised four children. Many happy hours were spent at home and at Me-Kin-Noc Lodge. Mom loved her life in Fort Frances until 2022, when she moved to Winnipeg to start a new adventure with Leah. Mom embraced this new chapter in life.

Mom was an active volunteer in the community throughout her life especially with the CWL and Special Olympics. We were so proud when Mom received a volunteer award from the town of Fort Frances in her 90s. Mom always had a positive outlook. When skies were dark and cloudy she could always spot a tiny speck of blue and declare “Look it’s clearing up!” and it would.

Mom and Dad started a family tradition in the 80’s of travelling to Brandon to celebrate Thanksgiving with Nancy Selinger and an assembly of family members. She looked forward to these turkey extravaganzas making the turkey dressing every year.

Our Mom was “Mom” to many girls from outlying communities as these girls lived with our family while attending school. Many life-long relationships were formed. Mom was very proud of her Girls.

Mom maintained a wonderful relationship with her pen pal Nancy Stewart of Sutherland, England for over 80 years, even visiting her overseas twice. Friends across the pond for life.

Mom and Dad had many interests over the years but the time they spent at the cabin were the most important. Mom’s fascination with dragonflies and hummingbirds is legendary. All family members have wonderful memories of time spent in Fort Frances and the cabin. Nieces and nephews refer to Mom affectionately as Auntie Butch. These treasured memories are a part of the legacy that our parents have left us. Knowing Mom and Dad are together, we can envision them sitting in their lawn chairs with their books looking out on the lake and enjoying nature.

Mom is survived by her children, Penny Boutilier, Diane (Ken) Chase, Richard, (Marina) Dick, and Leah Boutet; grandchildren Shelley, Leslie, Michael, Jason, Holly, Kevin, Mathew, Stephen, and Laura; great-grandchildren Abby, Zoe, Lexi, Max, Devin, Jack, Ezra, Atticus, Orlando, James, Connor, Henry, Vera, and Ciera. Mom is also survived by one brother Jean Camirand of Fort Frances; special family members Nancy Selinger and Nelson Boutilier; and family members in Canada and the USA.

Mom was pre-deceased by her husband Irvine in 2005. She was also predeceased by her sisters Josette and Jeanette; brother Gaston; daughter-in-law Woodrina Hughes; son-in-law Richard Boute; foster daughter Irene Frenette Horan; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

Mom had a remarkable life and will be sadly missed.

When asked about her life, Mom said “I DID IT MY WAY.”

Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life for Mavis on May 11, 2024, with Mass of the Resurrection at St. Mary’s Church in Fort Frances at 1:00 p.m.

Please join us to celebrate an amazing woman.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Canadian Arthritis Society.

Surely the presence of the Lord is in this place.