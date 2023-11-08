Maureen Jack (nee Ida Maureen Carr), passed away peacefully on the evening of November 1, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She will be remembered by her husband of 51 years Larry Jack; three children Rodney (Carla), Darcy (Trina) and Jodi (Jennifer); four grandchildren Donovan, Katelynn, Leah and Katherine Jack; as well as her siblings Harry, Tom and Susan Carr, her twin sister Marie McInnis; and many more family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Maureen was born on July 18, 1947, in Russell, Manitoba, to her parents Jack and Ida Carr. She spent many of her younger years in Dyment and Dryden, Ontario, alongside her five siblings Harry, Tom, Marie, Douglas, and Susan. Her journey led her to nursing college in Thunder Bay, then began her career at a hospital Vernon, B.C. Soon after, she joined her twin sister Marie in Emo, Ontario. It was here in Emo where she met her loving husband and soulmate, Larry Jack. Together with Larry, they created a beautiful, love-filled home raising their three children and enjoyed a long and rewarding nursing career at Rainycrest, where she cared for the elderly with kindness, warmth and patience.

Maureen was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She had the kindest of hearts and the largest of smiles. She was funny. She was gentle. She was one of a kind. She was a gifted baker. Her cinnamon buns and dainties were a highlight of every gathering. She enjoyed many evenings full of fun and laughter, playing cards with friends and family. Her crokinole skills were impressive, rivalled only by the humility and kindness she showed to those fortunate enough to lose to her. She enjoyed long road trips and exploring new places. In their later years, Maureen and Larry enjoyed many winters in Texas, where Maureen transferred her curling and crokinole skills to the shuffleboard court, earning more trophies and awards than she had space to store them, but it was the many friendships gained that meant the most to her.

In Maureen’s 76 full years, her warm heart and vibrant spirit touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love she shared with her family and friends.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral home in Emo, and a luncheon followed at the Emo Legion Hall. If you were unable to attend, we welcome you to share your kind words, memories or condolences with her husband Larry Jack, Box 327, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0, where your kind words will be read, reread and cherished for years to come.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.