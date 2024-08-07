The family of Matthew Kozlowski announce his tragic passing on July 28, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont. Matthew was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, on April 1, 1982, to Arno and Barbra Kozlowski.

Left to cherish his memory is his Wife Carolyn and their three children Charlotte, Hayley and Violet Kozlowski.

He was predeceased by parents Arno and Barbara Kozlowski and his brother Micheal Kozlowski and stepbrothers Tim and Steve Rowe. Matt worked for many years for the CBSA in Fort Frances.

Matthew loved fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his girls.