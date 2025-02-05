The family of Mary Frances Natawance, announce her passing in the early morning on January 31, 2025. She passed peacefully at home in Mitaanjigaming First Nation with her family by her side.

Mary was born to William and Annie McGinnis from Rainy River First Nation.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved all her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all her relatives and many friends. Mary enjoyed beading, sewing regalia and making baby blankets all by hand for her grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling, attending powwows, casinos and playing bingo. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her seven children: