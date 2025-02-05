Annakaduk
Born January 2, 1945
The family of Mary Frances Natawance, announce her passing in the early morning on January 31, 2025. She passed peacefully at home in Mitaanjigaming First Nation with her family by her side.
Mary was born to William and Annie McGinnis from Rainy River First Nation.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved all her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all her relatives and many friends. Mary enjoyed beading, sewing regalia and making baby blankets all by hand for her grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling, attending powwows, casinos and playing bingo. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her seven children:
Daughter Carol Quagon (Bill Wayash Jr), grandchildren Vanessa BigGeorge, Alysha BigGeorge, Ravenn Kasper, Javiner McGinnis (Janet Spoon) and great-grandchildren Skylar, Jay, Rudilynn, Amiya, Tairyn, Rayna, Dayka, Scarlett, Kyuss, Nika, Sage, Taliyah, Ivy-rose, Dax Jr, and Jaxon.
Daughter Bonnie Shapwaykeesic, grandchildren William Councillor, John Councillor(Marrisa Smith), Haley Councillor and great-grandchildren Nevannah, Trevor Jr., Violet, Miigwan and Hayden.
Daughter Denise Quagon, grandchildren Rhiannon and Zackary.
Daughter Patricia Smith (Eunice Johnson), grandchildren Dakota Smith (Kayla Copenace), Ashley Wayash (Ethan Tookenay), Deanna Wayash (Tye Jourdain),Ty Wayash, Chantel Wayash and great-grandchildren Robbie, Peter, Zahara, Kai, Phoenix, Miles and Hazel.
Daughters Ann and Marcie McGinnis.
Son Ed Natawance (Janice Henderson), grandchildren Melanie Boorse and Tyler Fedorak.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her loving husband Joe Natawance; siblings,Willis McGinnis, Edith Quagon, Cathrine McGinnis, Sara Shebagegit, Laura DeBungie, Alice Woods, Cathy Glover, Robert McGinnis and grandsons Zackery Councillor and Scott Smith.
A traditional wake was held Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 3 p.m. Funeral was February 5, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Mitaanjigamiing First Nation Multiuse with Gilbert Smith officiating.
Pallbearers were John Councillor, Ty Wayash, Tye Jourdain, Robert Smith, Ethan Tookenay, Sky BigGeorge, Tim Bruyere, Weslie Debungee and Travis Debungee.
Honorary Pallbearers – Eunice, Vanessa, Alysha, Ravenn, Javiner, Jay B.G., Ashley, Deanna, Chantel, Rhiannon, Haley, Jodie, and Nika.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.