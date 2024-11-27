It’s with heavy hearts the children of Mary (Decelles) Jordens announces her passing at Riverside Healthcare, November 24, 2024, with her children at her side. Mom was the sixth child of Sophia and Victor Decelles, she was born on the family farm in Golden Plains, Sask., on March 15, 1931. She attended school at Golden Plains school till the age of 11, her mom then sent her by train to Montmarte, Sask., 50 miles away to the Convent, she did not like it and was very homesick. She got her trade at Marvel Hair and Beauty College in Regina, Sask., where she made good use of it, on Dad, her seven children and grandchildren!!!

She married Leonard Jordens on Oct. 25, 1951, their family started in Sask 1953, and Dad moved Mom and Ellen to Emo in 1954 upon where her family grew to seven.

Mom saw and did many things in her 93 years, she was there when computers came out with the floppy disc and ended with her beloved iPad, she rode in horse and cutter as a child to a ride in her son’s (Doug) Tesla hands free, and she was thrilled. She was a self taught artist, she mastered all mediums, oil, watercolour, acrylics, and charcoal, at 92 she wanted to master the technique of a water drop and she NAILED IT!!! She always was a good cook, seamstress and quilt maker.

Mom would always love a good game of cards with her family and friends.

Mom was a devout Catholic at St Patrick’s where she was a long standing member of the CWL.

Mom was predeceased in 2011 by her husband Leonard; her parents Sophia and Victor Decelle; brothers Gabriel, Raymond, Louis, John; and her sister Victa.

Left with beautiful memories and gratitude of a life well lived are Ellen Peterson, Linda (Peter) York, Doug (Laura) Jordens Don (Margo) Jordens, Brenda Allen, Mayanne (Dave) Sorbet, Carolyn (Keith) Cuyler. Mom was blessed with 15 grandchildren: Angela and John, Chanda, Johlen, Darian, Justin, Stephen, Michael, Alyssa, Kelyn, Rylan, Logan, Bill, Jenna and Dylan; 20 great-grandchildren: Mary, Izabel, Lucas, Nora, Emma, Peter, Lydia, Taylor, Nathalie, Veronica, Scarlett, Emmett, Valyn, Shane, Cohen, Harper, Cameron, Kia, Rosie and Emmett; her sister-law Eileen Gatin and Angela and her husband Ed Mihalicz; and several nieces and nephews and cousins

A special thanks to the nurses that took such great care of Mom, she acknowledged them often.

Special thanks to Dr. Laxton for being there when he saw her failing and gave her comfort in her final hours.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity of choice in Mom’s name, as she supported them equally.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place in the spring with a celebration of mom’s life at Northridge Funeral Home.