It is with deep love and sadness that we announce the loss of Marvin Aron Kallstrom, who went to be with his beloved wife of 59 years Diana Ruth.

He is survived by his five children Lorne (Jaime) Kallstrom, Randy (Tami) Kallstrom, Cheryl (Bill) Stewart, Dean (Shawna) Kallstrom and Sheila Vandermark.

Marvin will be buried with his wife Diana at the McInnes Creek Chapel on May 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Eulogy will be performed by Carol Kreger.