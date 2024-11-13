It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Marvel “Minnie” Crowe, who left us on November 9, 2024. A cherished matriarch, she filled our lives with warmth, wisdom, and unconditional love. Her spirit will forever be a guiding light in our hearts, as we remember the countless stories, laughter, and lessons she shared with us. Minnie was born on April 6, 1932, to Margaret (nee Sinclair) and Peter (Loutit) Calder in Fort Frances, Ontario. She was raised with her siblings at the family homestead in the North Arm of Rainy Lake.

Minnie married Wallace Crowe in 1950, and although he passed away in 1978, their love and the family they built together remain a cherished part of her legacy. As a family they spent a lot of time at the cabin, helping her parents work on the trapline and commercial fish. Family time was spent helping “Ma and Dad” with all their daily duties up the lake.

Minnie loved her dogs, although they were spoiled… but who was to blame for that?

Minnie cherished her time at the cabin where she grew up, filled with fond memories of commercial fishing, guiding, and cooking alongside her parents on Rainy Lake. She found joy in every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, creating a tapestry of love and laughter that will forever resonate in their hearts.

A devoted member of The Church of the Holy Spirit, Minnie’s heart was always with Diane, Garth and the rest of her church family, where she found strength and community. Her kindness and unwavering spirit touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.

She was the last of her siblings, having been preceded in death by her beloved brothers and sisters: Nora (Harold) Klyne, Lulubelle Gill, Mike (Delia) Calder, and Peter Calder Jr. Minnie was also predeceased by her parents; her daughter Donna (Sass); sons-in-law Wayne and Nick Sr.; daughter-in-law Wendy; grandchildren Freddie, Whitney, and Nick Jr.; and great-grandchildren Talon, Ryland and Carson; her mother and father-in-law Frederick and Agnes Crowe; as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law and their husbands and wives.

Minnie is survived by her dog Macoonse (Maki); sister-in-law Nancy Calder; her children Ray, Fred (Lori), Betty Ann, Tom (Ruth), Bob (Tammy) and Darrell. Her legacy continues through her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; all of whom she adored.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Sunset Country Métis Hall from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., where family and friends are invited to come and go and share their memories of her remarkable legacy.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Church of Holy Spirit, the nurses coffee fund at La Verendrye Hospital – Riverside Health Care, The Canadian Wildlife Federation or any SPCA of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.