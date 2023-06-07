Sadly, the family announces the passing of Marty Copenace, 41, of Fort Frances, Ontario, at his residence on May 26, 2023.
Marty was born on September 7, 1981, in Kenora, Ontario, to parents Robert and Marilyn Copenace. He had a great love for crafts, including drawing and making tapemen and playing his retro video games.
He will be greatly missed by his parents Robert and Marilyn; his siblings Robert Jr., Kirk, Trevor (Karmyn), Margaret, Michelle (Taylor) and Romeo. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marty was predeceased by his brother Troy; grandparents Jim and Margaret Letander, Edward and Flossie Copenace; uncles Patrick and Steven Kejick; his aunt Joan Mainville; and many other family members.
A wake will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Onigaming First Nation Gym, followed by a service on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with George Linklater officiating. Cremation to follow.
Pallbearers will be Marty’s many family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.