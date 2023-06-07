Sadly, the family announces the passing of Marty Copenace, 41, of Fort Frances, Ontario, at his residence on May 26, 2023.

Marty was born on September 7, 1981, in Kenora, Ontario, to parents Robert and Marilyn Copenace. He had a great love for crafts, including drawing and making tapemen and playing his retro video games.

He will be greatly missed by his parents Robert and Marilyn; his siblings Robert Jr., Kirk, Trevor (Karmyn), Margaret, Michelle (Taylor) and Romeo. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.