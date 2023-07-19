Mark Trent Newman left this world June 14, 2023, always to be remembered with a grin on his face, that twinkle in his eyes and a hat on his head.

He leaves behind the center of his life his cherished daughters Jennifer Newman of Rainy River and Jodi Newman of Winnipeg, his son Terry of Thunder Bay, his precious grandchildren Mercedez and Braxton whom he was so proud of, as well as numerous family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the South Transcona Community Centre, 124 Borden Ave., Winnipeg, Man.