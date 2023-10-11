We celebrate the life and times of Marjory Boileau (nee Allen). She is predeceased by her husband Louis Boileau; mother and father Ross and Martha Allan; her in-laws Lin and Jean Boileau; bother Roy Allen; brothers-in-law Michael Boileau, Bryan Calder; sister-in-law Linda; nephew Lenard Jr.; nephew Bradley; and leaves behind her brothers Jim (Sharon), Dennis (Marilou); her sisters- and brother-in-law Anne (Alan), Giselle, Dorese (Roger), Paul (Heather), Michelle (Tom), Andrea (Jim); many nieces, nephews; and her loving children Danny (Ashley) Zoe, Robert (Denise), and ‘adoptive daughter’ Tracey; as well as her precious grandchildren Louis, Hazel, and Jöey.

Marj was born in Fort Frances at La Verendrye Hospital to Ross and Martha Allan, and lived in Devlin where she met the love of her life, Louis, while attending Fort Frances high school where they spent many summers together in Sioux Narrows.

She first made a living as a girl in the logging industry alongside her father after graduating high school, then as a young woman she moved to Kiawatain to live with her aunt and work an office job downtown Kenora.

She and Louis were married in 1973 at St. Mary’s church, and honeymooned by travelling around England.

By then she had started her career at the Toronto Dominion Bank in Fort Frances, where she made many close friends over the years.

When her first child Robert was born she took time off work to raise the boy happily until the twins Danny and Zoe came along and she was three times as happy!

After the children arrived Marj worked nights at Reid’s Motel, and then returned to the TD Bank where she worked until she retired in 2014.

Nothing made her happier then seeing the arrival of her grandchildren, Louis Don in 2017, and Hazel Marie and Jöey Brooke in 2020.

She found friendship and happiness with her quilting and helping with the Knox United church auxiliary where she could, and loved having fun at big family gatherings with the Boileau’s.

Retirement meant getting into all kinds of mischief with her friend Flo Lerman with their garage sale-ing and many misadventures with her friend Bev Bond.

She was always a radiant source of joy and love for her friends, family and all who were lucky enough to have met her, even for the briefest of moments.

Honorary pallbearers will be past TD Bank employees.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to the La Verendrye Hospital or the Knox United church.

A service of celebration for the life of Marjory was held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Knox United Church, Fort Frances, at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home, Emo Ontario.



Marj

Radiate with love,

Radiate with joy.

Oh, you silly little woman,

You held us all within your heart.

Trip or falter, you may done,

Yet, you could never be undone.

For others; care and love, is all you had.

No person calling you friend was ever more glad.

The world cannot seem darker,

Even if you are now gone.

For each day has been brighter,

Ever since your light has shone.

Go on now, rest;

Within the Golden Light.

Be comforted with the knowledge,

To us, you will forever shine more bright.