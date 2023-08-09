MARJORIE RUTH HAW (nee JEWETT)

It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marjorie Ruth (nee Jewett) Haw with her family by her side on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Riverside Health Centre, Rainy River, Ont. Marjorie was born August 19, 1951, in Rainy River to Lyle and Genevieve (nee Grennier) Jewett. She was raised and went to school in North Branch. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Howard Haw, and their two children Neil (Angela) of North Branch, Ont., and Nicole (Kevin Happonen) of Thunder Bay, Ont. She leaves behind grandchildren Travis, Scotlynn (Nick Hay), Hayden (Avery Kreger), Carenna and Darian. She is survived by siblings Norman (Donna) Jewett, Sharon LeFloch, Carol Jewett, Ernie Jewett, Paul (Carolyn) Jewett and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by parents Lyle and Genevieve Jewett; siblings Marlene (Clinton) Wood, Ronald Jewett and Murray Jewett; and brother-in-law Bert LeFloch.

Marjorie enjoyed spending her younger years working at resorts in Nestor Falls, Ont., until she married the love of her life Howard on August 6, 1971. Marjorie and Howard then settled in North Branch and took over the Haw Family Farm. There they raised Neil and Nicole in the community that she loved and cherished.

The bond that she shared with her grandchildren was something to be admired. She was so proud of all their accomplishments. She was always such an involved parent and grandparent. Her children and grandchildren were gifted with many of her handmade beautiful quilts that they will love and cherish forever.

Marjorie had a passion for flowers, gardens, birds, farming and quilting. Their yard was always immaculate and beautiful. Her time spent with her quilting friends was special to her. She had many good friends that meant the world to her and enjoyed their visits. Marjorie enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Mexico, Arizona and Dominican Republic. She was hard working, loved to laugh and had a zest for life.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Stratton Community Centre, Stratton, Ont. Interment will follow at a later date at the Pineridge Cemetery.

Marjorie was passionate about keeping the North Branch Community Centre preserved. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Township of Morley (North Branch Community Centre), Box 40 Stratton, Ont., P0W 1N0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.