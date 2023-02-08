MARJORIE JEAN TONINATO (SANDERS)

April 8, 1943 – February 5, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marjorie Jean Toninato, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, after her hard-fought battle with cancer and all the many complications that went with that for the past 27 years. Marge passed away peacefully with her daughter Terri and niece Donna by her side. Marge is survived by her daughter Terri Toninato; her sister Myrna Sanders-Stark (Bob); brother Ken Sanders; her nieces Donna (Chris) Cannon, Marilyn (Russ) Desserre, Leslie (Dave) Stark-McKenzie, Laurie (Steve) Keck, and Geoff (Sandy) Stark and their families. Marge was predeceased by her husband Jack Harris and her parents, Reverend Leslie and Ethel Sanders.

Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Marge moved with her family to the area as a teenager and became most well known for the beauty shops she owned/managed in Fort Frances and International Falls for over 60 years. Through these, she developed precious relationships with long-term clients and customers that became her extended family. She thrived on these friendships and they gave her a lifetime of joy.

Marge was gifted with incredible memory and loved to recount names, dates and events of the past. She expected a lot of herself and others and wore her heart on her sleeve. She was also honest and fair, and you knew where you stood with her. She was passionate about working in her yard and took well-deserved pride in the gardens and homes she built and maintained over the years with Terri’s help and devotion.

Marge loved spending time ‘catching up’ with friends and family, and had an especially close bond with her eldest great-nephew Tyler Cannon. On a daily basis, she loved to ‘chat’ on the phone with her family and closest personal friends especially Betty. More recently, she found pleasure in exploring newfound relationships with her half-siblings Crystal, Lois and Warren.

Marge loved her daughter Terri and depended on her for so much throughout her battle with cancer. Terri was steadfast and patient in her love for her mother and dedicated the last three years to being by her mother’s side.

An informal remembrance in honour of Marge will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Prime Cuts, 436 Fourth St, International Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/cancer2