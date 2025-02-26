Aazhiigabowec

The family of Aazhiigabowec/Marilyn Morrison announce her passing on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the age of 63, at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Aazhiigabowec/Marilyn was born on May 30, 1961, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents Bill and Helen Morrison. Aazhiigabowec/Marilyn moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba, when she was 18 years old, met and married Paul Bonner from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and had two daughters Dana and Danielle Bonner. She is survived by her only son, Mauricio Edgardo Lopez with Carlos Mauricio Lopez. She has one grandchild, Daegan Bonner; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Morrison and Benjamin Morrison-Sidorn; also surviving are her siblings Kelvin, Ernie, Dennis, Darlene, Larry (Tanis Skead), Ken, Dwayne (Olivia), and Jennifer (Avelino). Marilyn also adopted her sister Jennifers’ three children as her grandchildren, Maya, Mattea and Avelino Jr.

She was predeased by her daughters Danielle and Dana Bonner; parents Bill and Helen Morrison; siblings Richard Morrison and Lucille Morrison; and her beloved pet, Patrick Starr.

Aazhiigabowec/Marilyn had a diverse education beginning in her early childhood as she was immersed in the Anishinaabe Traditional Way of Life receiving her 1st Degree in the Midewegwun practices in her later years. She also obtained her western academic training at Confederation College, Red River College, Urban Circle and the University of Winnipeg.

Aazhiigabowec/Marilyn loved to be on the land since she was a little girl up to her death. She had many interests from berry picking to rice picking, playing bingo, keno at the casino, reading romance novels, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Her favourite TV shows were shark movie ones, such as Jaws, The Meg I & II and Shark Week. As she got older, she loved travelling with her brothers Dennis and Richard, going on the Ceremonial Trail, participating and teaching ceremonies in Ontario, Manitoba, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Her great-grandchildren Chase and Benjamin became the light of her heart, giving her hope.

A Traditional Wake Service was held to celebrate Aazhiigabowec/Marilyn life on Thursday, February 20, 2025 ,at 5 p.m at Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation gymnasium in Ontario.

Traditional Burial followed, officiated by Elder, Gilbert Smith of Naicatchewenin First Nation on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Ottertail Landing.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.